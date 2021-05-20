‘Broken Harts’ tells the shocking story of the Hart family, whose supposedly ideal NW life ended in death
Projects exploring true-crime stories have become one of the fastest-growing genres on TV. But even among this crowded field, “Broken Harts,” a new documentary streaming on Discovery Plus, stands out. That’s not because the 88-minute film is an exceptional piece of filmmaking. Rather, it’s because the crime it recounts remains so horrifying, and the fate of the young victims is a tragic reminder of how society can fail its most vulnerable members.www.oregonlive.com