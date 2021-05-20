newsbreak-logo
High school boys golf: Wendover claims first state title — in any sport — since 1996 with 1A golf win

By Bruce Smith, contributor
Deseret News
Deseret News
 9 hours ago
It had been since 1996 since Wendover High School had won a state championship — in any sport. But Wednesday afternoon, Avre Gomez, Easton Tangaro and their four teammates packed a second UHSAA-sponsored trophy into their bus and made their way 120 miles west across the desert from the Rose Park Golf Course, where they hoped a special greeting was waiting for them after they made history near the end of a grueling school year.

