A deputy U.S. Marshal from Brea is charged with cyberstalking after conspiring with his ex-wife to frame a former girlfriend using false evidence, prosecutors said. The victim served about three months in jail in Orange County before it was discovered that Ian R. Diaz and his ex-wife posed as the victim to send themselves threatening messages and stage phony sexual assaults, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Friday, May 14.