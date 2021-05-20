newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar bounces after Fed minutes revives tapering discussion

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar bounced off three-month lows against European currencies on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought.

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said that a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the economic recovery continue to gain momentum.

That surprised investors given Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said right after that meeting last month that it is not time yet to begin discussing any change in policy.

"The minutes contained wordings that appear to seek to start discussion on tapering at an earlier timing than expected," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of fixed income research at JPMorgan.

"If the next jobs data due on June 3 is strong, markets will start bracing for the Fed making a specific mention on tapering at its next meeting in June."

The euro slipped to $1.2174 from a three-month high of Wednesday's $1.2245.

The dollar rose to 109.21 yen from a one-week low of 108.575 yen touched on Wednesday.

The British pound slipped to $1.4117 from above $1.42 earlier this week.

The dollar's index bounced back from Wednesday's three-month low to 90.209.

The dollar has been declining over the past few weeks as key Fed officials have repeatedly said they were not ready to discuss reducing stimulus, judging spikes in inflation would be transient.

"It is worth noting that the FOMC Minutes predate the latest CPI and payroll/earnings numbers, so the fears of the minority on the FOMC are likely to have become a little more acute since the April meeting," said Tapas Strickland, director of economics, markets at RBA in Sydney.

The Fed minutes lifted U.S. bond yields a tad, with the 10-year Treasuries yield at 1.671%, compared with around 1.65% just before the release of the minutes.

Cryptocurrencies were volatile after suffering one of their biggest losses on Wednesday in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.

Bitcoin last traded down 3% at $35,654, having fallen to as low as $30,066 on Wednesday, which represented a whopping 54% fall from its record high hit just over a month ago.

Ether plunged more than 10% to as low as $2,168 after 22.8% fall on Wednesday, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapering#Inflation#Fed Chair#Fomc#Economic Stimulus#Currency Markets#The Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan#British#Rba#Key Fed Officials#Reducing Stimulus#Investors#Three Month Lows#European Currencies#Policymakers#Asset Purchases#Rose#Fixed Income Research#Tokyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
News Break
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed: Five reasons to taper – DBS Bank

After consolidating for the past two months, USD rates are starting to stir amidst more intense inflation debates – 10Y US-T yields swung from a low of 1.46% to a recent high of 1.70%. Economists at DBS bank list five reasons why taper is coming, sticking to the view that 10Y US yields can touch 2% this year and head into the 2-2.5% range thereafter.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Global market sentiment wobbled this past week after initial euphoria on a disappointing US jobs report that further cooled Fed tapering expectations. A much higher-than-expected US CPI report, along with the implications of better average hourly earnings from NFPs, boosted longer-term Treasury yields. But, softer retail sales helped rekindle market sentiment into the end of the week.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven in times of market volatility, was down a third of a...
Businessxm.com

Dollar in trouble? Markets believe the Fed on tapering but not on inflation

The US dollar has crashed below its uptrend line as its bullish narrative has once again been called into question. The shockingly big miss of the April NFP estimate has proven the Fed right and the markets wrong on the economy. Subsequently, the dollar has been knocked off its pedestal as investors have pushed back the timeline of when the Fed will begin to taper. But apart from a brief spike, Treasury yields have mostly stuck to their recent range. So why is the greenback on the defensive? Rising inflation expectations are the culprit as they are depressing real yields. But does this mean it’s only a matter of time before nominal yields catch up with soaring inflation expectations, or will price pressures subside before long, proving the Fed right on this too?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar retreats after Fed downplays inflation fears

* Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline. * Gold eyes second straight weekly gain (Adds comments, details, and updates prices) May 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from one-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent rise in interest rates despite a sharp rise in inflation.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed to begin tapering in the first quarter of 2022 – Reuters poll

According to the latest Reuters poll of economists, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could begin scaling back asset purchases in the first quarter of 2022, as its main concern remains that the core PCE inflation could hit the 2.8% threshold. Key takeaways. “That inflation gauge would have to rise as...
StocksDailyFx

Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: NASDAQ SINKS AS TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD TOPS 1.65%. Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. The ten-year Treasury yield has climbed over 20-basis points from Friday’s bottom. Fed taper timeline could be pulled forward with inflation looking not-so transitory. The...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Not yet time to talk about tapering QE

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly noted on Monday that she was not disappointed at the April jobs report because she had expected there would be volatility, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "We are in a transition state, I remain encouraged." "We shouldn't call it a worker...
Marketsfuturesmag.com

Friday's Shocking Jobs Report Suppresses The Fed's Taper Talks

E-mini S&P 500 (June): Settled at 4225.25, up 31.00 on Friday and 51.75 on the week. E-mini Nasdaq-100 (June): Settled at 13,709.75, up 112 on Friday and down 140.25 on the week. Friday’s jobs report, or lack thereof, was a surprise to everyone. Many could’ve predicted a bad number, but...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakness; Payrolls Could Delay Fed Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Monday, continuing its weakness after falling to a two-month low on the back of Friday’s disappointing U.S. jobs report, which pointed to the ultra-low interest rate policy staying in place for some time. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the...
Businessactionforex.com

Weak US NFP Report Will Not Trigger A Fed Tapering Discussion

A quiet start for the week in terms of economic data, Norwegian inflation figures will be released for April and later in the day Norway will announce the decision on the future use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in its vaccine programme. Fed’s Evans will discuss the economic outlook in the evening.
Businessfxempire.com

The Dollar and the Fed

This was also true in dealing with the Great Financial Crisis. The divergence then and now had shaped the investment climate. On a per-capita basis, the pandemic struck the US harder than in most other high-income countries, and some see the wide disparity of income and wealth as a contributing factor. In any event, the vaccine rollout has been quite good by international standards. This, coupled with vigorous policy support, economic activity has exploded.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Investors Prepare Taper Tantrum Plan as Fed Demurs On Timing

(Bloomberg) -- As the pullback in Federal Reserve monetary support draws inexorably closer, investors are striving to taper-proof their portfolios with 2013’s volatility still fresh in their minds. Eight years ago this month, global yields jumped and risky assets fell on a hint from then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that the...