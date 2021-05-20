Prep softball: Longtime Cloverbelt power Altoona enjoying competitive final season in league

ALTOONA — A sign hanging on the home dugout at Hagen Field tells the story.

The sign presents all challengers with the storied history behind the Altoona softball program, a reminder of what the Rails have accomplished on the diamond.

“1999-2004,” the sign reads, “78 game conference win streak.”

Altoona has long been a contender in the Western Cloverbelt Conference and its previous iterations. But that tradition will come to an end this spring as the Rails play their last season in the league before transitioning to the Middle Border Conference next year.

“There’s a lot of history with it,” coach Chris Maurina said. “It’s nice to have the rivalries that we have in the Cloverbelt, which we can still continue with nonconference games, but we just outgrew things enrollment-wise.”

Since 1985, the Altoona softball program has won 21 conference titles. That span also featured the massive win streak and six trips to the state tournament.

Now as they bid farewell to the Western Cloverbelt, they’re right in the thick of a heated race for the conference title.

As of Wednesday, four teams were separated by just two games atop the league standings. McDonell sports a 6-0 record, while Altoona, Cadott and Osseo-Fairchild are all in pursuit at 4-2.

“Since we didn’t really know where teams would be at after the year off, there have been a few that have surprised a few people,” Altoona senior Ally Wagner said. “They’ve all worked really hard to get where they’re at.”

The competition has spiced up the Rails’ final matchups against their local rivals where a conference title will be at stake. They can still schedule nonconference games with them in the future, but it won’t be quite the same.

“We’ve always wanted to beat those teams,” Wagner said. “They’ve always been our rivals and we’ve always looked forward to playing them. They’re good competition, so I guess that kind of gives us motivation throughout the season.”

The Western Cloverbelt has traditionally been highly-competitive at the top. Look no further than 2019 for proof, when Altoona, McDonell and Thorp all shared the title with matching 12-2 records.

Over the last decade, it’s always been one of those three schools to win the conference championship.

This is the Rails’ final chance to get on the list before heading to new pastures.

“With us ending in the conference, we want to be able to beat everyone to go out on top,” Altoona senior Daydrean Henrichs said.

Altoona’s switch to the Middle Border comes as the school’s enrollment has grown in recent years. At 461 students, it is by far the largest current member of the Western Cloverbelt. It will slot in more evenly in the Middle Border, where it will rank sixth out of eight schools in enrollment size.

The Rails regularly play Middle Border teams in nonconference games, so the transition is likely to be smooth thanks to the familiarity.

“We play all those teams in the playoffs anyway, so it’s probably nice to play them ahead of time,” Maurina said. “That way you know what you’re going to get.”

But before they think about what’s next, they’re focused on the present. With three weeks left in the regular season, the league title is still up for grabs.

“We all just need focus and intensity,” Wagner said. “If we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”