BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT TO BECOME RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
During a special meeting Wednesday night, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School Board approved a new name for the district and a new name for the district’s teams. The board authorized the administration to take all actions to change the name from Blairsville-Saltsburg School District to River Valley School District effective July 1st, 2021. Board president Rick Harper talked about the inspiration behind the name.www.wdadradio.com