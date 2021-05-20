newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blairsville, PA

BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT TO BECOME RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 14 hours ago

During a special meeting Wednesday night, the Blairsville-Saltsburg School Board approved a new name for the district and a new name for the district’s teams. The board authorized the administration to take all actions to change the name from Blairsville-Saltsburg School District to River Valley School District effective July 1st, 2021. Board president Rick Harper talked about the inspiration behind the name.

www.wdadradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Saltsburg, PA
Education
Blairsville, PA
Education
City
Blairsville, PA
City
Saltsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Valley#Night School#Panthers#Aero Blue#River Valley#July#Voting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania's largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a "top priority" now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Indiana County NAACP to Host Redistricting Discussion

All are invited to the Indiana County NAACP’s general meeting on Wednesday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, featuring a presentation by two local leaders of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan group that promotes fair redistricting of the commonwealth. Following an adjusted business meeting, guest speakers Sid Reger and...
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Registration underway for Memorial Day 5K

The 15th annual Dr. John Yelenic Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk is set for May 30 in Blairsville. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the family of a 2-year-old diabetic patient named Mia to help with medical expenses, as her family has been researching a diabetic alert dog. Registration forms...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

Senior centers set weekly schedule

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Board approves preliminary budget

The Purchase Line School Board approved a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year at a meeting Monday. The proposed budget shows revenues in the amount of $19,390,355, expenditures in the amount of $20,622,465. A fund balance of $1,232,110 will be used to make up the difference. The millage rate,...
Indiana StateIndiana Gazette

Indiana County gets $230,000 for Metz Road water service in White Township

Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that more than $5.4 million in Community Development Block Grant competitive, set-aside funding is being distributed to help five communities update existing water and/or sewer systems in Indiana, Jefferson, Butler, Fayette, and Potter counties. The governor said $230,000 is going toward providing public water service...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Officials seek grant information

“American Rescue Plan,” is what most local officials said they were curious to learn about on Thursday at the 2021 Spring Convention of the Indiana County Association of Township Officials. Association officers said the information on what townships will be able to do with millions of dollars of coronavirus pandemic...
White Township, PAIndiana Gazette

White Township applies for $25,000 in state funding

Multiple issues kept the White Township Board of Supervisors busy for more than an hour and a half Wednesday. The board approved resolutions authorizing applications for $25,000 in state funding for two projects. Resolution R-6-21 authorizes an application to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for $20,000 to update the township’s Act...
Saltsburg, PAIndiana Gazette

Saltsburg group files lawsuit against reconfiguration

The Saltsburg community group Save Our Saltsburg Schools has filed a civil lawsuit and preliminary injunction in its latest efforts to stop a plan that closes Saltsburg Middle/High School this year and transports students in sixth through 12th grades to the Blairsville campus. Filed May 7 in the United States...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

County 4-H members compete in state contests

Six Indiana County 4-H shooting sports project members recently competed in state contests for their disciplines. A team of Logan Barnhart, John Clark Bruner and Kaden Pisarcik won first place in the Junior Compound Archery contest. Individual placings were Bruner, first; Pisarcik, second; and Barnhart, fifth. Lily Palfrey won first...
Pennsylvania StateIndiana Gazette

Two county 4-H members participate in Capital Days

Two Indiana County 4-H members recently participated in Pennsylvania State 4-H Capital Days. Isaac and Micah Nygren, Marion Center Handy Helpers, attended the event that is designed to educate 4-H youth about the citizenship process in Pennsylvania. Sixty-eight members attended the virtual program. Workshops included “Advocacy,” “Voter Registration,” “Volunteer Service,”...
Kittanning, PACourier-Express

Route 28 interchange named for retired lawmaker

KITTANNING – A former lawmaker’s legacy of service to the Armstrong County area was recognized last week as the Route 28/66 intersection with Route 422 outside of Kittanning was officially named in honor of former state Sen. Don White. Despite the wet, chilly weather, a crowd gathered at the Cadet...
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Blairsville flag setup schedule set

The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that Memorial Day flags will be set up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries. The 2021 Memorial Day schedule is as follows:. • Saturday, May 29: Poles, flags, and markers will go up at...
Indiana County, PAIndiana Gazette

Student of the Month: Benjamin Johnson

Benjamin Johnson has been named the Indiana County Technology Center Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for May 2021. He is a senior at ICTC in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program and attends Saltsburg High School. Benjamin resides with his parents, Lori and Jeffrey Johnson, in Clarksburg.
Saltsburg, PAleadertimes.com

Second Amendment event planned May 8 in Saltsburg

A Second Amendment rally will be held at noon May 8, at Iselin Community Park at 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg. Event co-organizer Steve Craven said the event is meant to fun and “educational,” reminding attendees to celebrate their rights of the United States, and understand their importance, especially the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In addition to them, there […]
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Student of the Month: Amy Wang

During the 2019-20 school year, the Blairsville Rotary Club reached out to the faculty at Blairsville High School in order to sponsor a student of the month recognition. Faculty can nominate a ninth through 12th-grader for this honor, and teachers then vote on the nominations. The student should uphold the Rotary Club’s mission of “providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through (our) fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.”