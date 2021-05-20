newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger chanted with enthusiasm, “We are back! We are back!” before he spoke Wednesday about the importance of resurrecting the theatrical experience for moviegoers. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.timesdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Los Angeles#Ap#Associated Press#Moviegoers#Los Angeles#Enthusiasm#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Patrick Is Taking A Note From Dad's Book And Getting Fully Ripped

Though the 2020 pandemic had some not feeling their greatest, there were others, like actor/politician/bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, who tried to inspire others to keep themselves safe and in shape. Now, his son Patrick is taking a page from his father’s proverbial book by trying to get himself and anyone who’ll join him fully ripped. His journey is only six months in, but so far, the results are pretty promising.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Actor, Governator, Dad! Meet All 5 of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Kids

He’s been called the Terminator and the Governator, but to his five kids, Arnold Schwarzenegger is just plain, old “Dad.” Of course, having a movie star-turned California governor-turned-Apprentice host like Schwarzenegger as your father is anything but ordinary. “Fatherhood is really the greatest joy. Watching all five of my kids...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Joseph Baena, 23, Bonds With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger On Venice Beach Bike Ride — See Pics

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger were seen having some father-son bonding time, as the buff duo were spotted working out together. Talk about an iconic father-son duo! Joseph Baena, the 23-year-old lookalike son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was seen bike riding with his dad in Venice Beach on May 15, and the pair couldn’t look more alike — see all the pics here. The duo are big fans of riding their bikes in the oceanfront Los Angeles neighborhood, before heading to their favorite workout spot, Gold’s Gym. The Terminator alum, 73, cut a casual figure in black sweatpants, a blue tee featuring an image of his own likeness when he was younger, and black sneakers.
Tampa, FLtbreporter.com

Regal to Open Three Movie Theaters

TAMPA BAY – Regal plans to resume operations at three Tampa Bay movie theaters today (May 7). The three – Regal Citrus Park, 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa; Regal Park Place & RPX, 7200 US 19 N, Pinellas Park; Regal Hollywood – Sarasota , 1993 Main St. – were temporarily closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
MoviesSHOOT Online

"Fans Make The Movies"

Director of Photography, Los Angeles: Chris Westlund. Assistant Editors: Cory Radtke, Edward Worthy, Daniel Criscuolo.
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(R for drug content, language throughout and brief sexuality; 1:40) (2021) A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Brokaw Movie House Angola. HERE TODAY. (PG-13 for strong language, and sexual references; 1:57) (2021) A veteran...
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger in LAST ACTION HERO Available on 4K Ultra HD May 18th

Arnold Schwarzenegger in LAST ACTION HERO will be available on 4K Ultra HD May 18th. Young Danny Madigan (Austin O’Brien) is a lonely 11-year-old boy who escapes from his bleak reality by watchingthe action adventure movies of his favorite film character, Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). When his best friend, Nick the projectionist, gives him a special ticket to the new Slater film, Danny is magically transported into Jack’s world, where the good guys always win. Danny becomes his helper as Jack battles a trio of nefarious bad guys, Benedict (Charles Dance), Vivaldi (Anthony Quinn) and The Ripper (Tom Noonan). But things get out of hand when Benedict steals Danny’s magic ticket stub and transports himself into the real world, where crime can, and often does, pay. Jack and Danny must leave fictional Los Angeles for real-life New York and battle the villains without the aid of movie magic or stuntmen.
AnimalsPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Arnold Schwarzenegger Being Super Adorable With His Donkey

Yes, you read that headline correctly: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a donkey, and they are quite the pair. It would appear that when the Terminator star isn’t traveling in time to save John Connor from an impending cyborg attack or dropping timeless one-liners, he’s chilling at home with a drink and a donkey. In a new photo, fans can see the star and his pet donkey relaxing and being super adorable together.
MoviesWHAS 11

'Fried Green Tomatoes' returns to theaters for 30th anniversary

COLORADO, USA — "Fried Green Tomatoes" is back in movie theaters this Mother's Day week in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary. The 1991 film is being presented in cinemas nationwide on Sunday, May 9, Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13. The film, directed by Jon Avnet, was a...
MoviesGettysburg Times

Movies to return to Majestic

Lights. Camera. Action. The movies are back at the Majestic. Shuttered for more than 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what many have dubbed “the grandest small-town theater in America” will open its doors again on May 21 featuring daily movies. The weekly summer classic film series gets underway on June 2 with a showing of “Superman, the Movie” (1978), starring Christopher Reeve in the title role.