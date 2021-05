A run-based mashup of classic arcade experiences that might let players off too easy. Jetboard Joust joins the list of eShop titles looking to capitalize on nostalgia for classic arcade staples and the thirst for run-based experiences with staying power. The premise is simple: shoot down or slam your jetboard into waves of enemies attempting to abduct civilians on the ground below you before they take you down. Across five worlds, you complete 11 levels in each before taking on the boss of each world, and along the way you earn in-game cash to improve your character and your weapons. Something strange happened during my first run, though: I finished the whole thing.