Shawnee, KS

Shawnee Mission School District meeting removed from YouTube

By Kari Williams
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 hours ago
A recent Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meeting has been removed from YouTube due to disinformation, according to the board president.

Heather Ousley said in a Twitter thread Wednesday night that “comments from third parties during public comment” violated the platform’s community standards.

David Smith, SMSD spokesperson, confirmed to 41 Action News that the incident occurred during public comment at the board's meeting Monday night.

“It’s true, it happened," Smith said. “The language used was medical misinformation.”

Smith said the district would have to remove the public comment section of the meeting and re-post the video without the public comment.

Ousley said reiterated on Twitter that third-party comments "are not indicative of our Board or our District’s position or mission.".

The district, according to Smith, received a warning from YouTube for violating the community standards policy

Smith said if another violation occurs the company will give the district one strike, meaning it won't be able to post anything to YouTube for one week.

That also means they wouldn't be able to broadcast their meetings because they all are on YouTube.

