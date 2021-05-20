newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 800 AM CDT Thursday. * At 810 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Water continues to cover roadway with frontage roads closed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Weslaco eastbound and westbound frontage roads along interstate highway 2 at N mile 2 W, Texas Blvd to Westgate Dr. High water continues to impact the frontage roads with pumping ongoing through tonight. Roads may not be clear until later Thursday morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Roads#High Water#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#County Roads#Rain#Interstate Highway#Roadway#Emergency Management#Deaths#Severity#River Banks#Vehicles#Texas Blvd#Target Area#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY At 1238 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mission, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Rowe High School and Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School around 1245 PM CDT. Palmhurst, Mcallen Recycling Center, West Sharyland, Mcauliffe Elementary School, La Homa and Doctor Americo Paredes Elementary School around 1250 PM CDT. Alton, Sylvia Vela Park, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School and Hendricks Elementary School around 1255 PM CDT. Josefa Garcia Park and Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School around 100 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Enrique Camarena Elementary School, National Butterfly Center, Domingo Travino Middle School, Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetary, Astroland Park, Michael E Fossum Middle School, Palmview South and Mcallen. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Western Cameron County in Deep South Texas Southwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edinburg Regional Medical Center, or over Edinburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 42 and 45. Interstate Highway 69 C between mile markers 3 and 12. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Hidalgo County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Hidalgo County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Hidalgo County Texas Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO...CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from San Perlita to Combes Community Center to 6 miles south of Relampago. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch and Santa Rosa.