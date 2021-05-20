Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.5 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1 feet Friday night. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the right bank to agricultural fields and the cattle industry.