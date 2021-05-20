newsbreak-logo
Henderson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Navarro by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Navarro The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Long Lake (Oakwood) affecting Freestone, Anderson and Leon Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River At Trinidad. * Until further notice or until the warning is cancelled. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.5 feet. * Flood stage is 33.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.1 feet Friday night. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the right bank to agricultural fields and the cattle industry.

Anderson County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts near 8 inches possible through Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Anderson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Henderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Athens, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Athens, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Poynor and Moore Station.
Anderson County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Henderson County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...WESTERN VAN ZANDT...WESTERN HENDERSON EAST CENTRAL ELLIS AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 1047 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Tawakoni State Park to near Kemp, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Seven Points, Edgewood, Kemp, Eustace, Trinidad, Angus, Grays Prairie, Alma, Enchanted Oaks and Caney City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Henderson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...SOUTHERN VAN ZANDT AND HENDERSON COUNTIES At 1228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Enchanted Oaks, or near Gun Barrel City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Athens, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Mabank, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Seven Points, Kemp, Brownsboro, Eustace, Trinidad, Edom, Grays Prairie, Enchanted Oaks, Caney City, Purtis Creek State Park, Payne Springs and Log Cabin. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH