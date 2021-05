The Broncos released quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday, after trading for Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on April 28, The Gazette confirmed. Letting Driskel go was an expected move. It saves Denver $2.5 million cap space, and he is no longer needed with Bridgewater on roster. Driskel only started one game for the Broncos in 2020, in a Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay. He threw for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his Denver career. He primarily served as the third-string backup.