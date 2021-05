All you hear right now in NFL circles across the nation is the incredible story that Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers legend and defending NFL MVP, wants out of Green Bay. The story was broke by Adam Schefter just before the 2021 NFL Draft, a curious time for the story to come out mind you, and it immediately had people running around at the sportsbooks. The Denver Broncos apparently were close to a deal with the Packers, but that report was shot down very quickly by Green Bay. The organization has been very adamant that they have zero intention of trading the superstar QB and want him to remain a Packer for the entirety of his career.