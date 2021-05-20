newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlefield, OH

Sheriff’s Report

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a sampling of the calls handled by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office May 7-13, 2021. ANIMAL ABUSE May 12 2:19 p.m., Burton Windsor Road, Middlefield. Caller just stopped two kids from beating their border collie that is tied to a chain. They have a branch and are beating the dog. Caller will be waiting for the deputy. Deputy on scene. Two boys claim the dog had a chicken and they were hitting it to save the chicken. Caller said she did not see a chicken at any time. Deputy spoke with humane society and someone is en...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlefield, OH
Middlefield, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Geauga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Geauga County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Abuse#Dog#Border Collie#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Report#Deputy#Caller#Animal Abuse#Burton Windsor Road#Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga County plans more senior trash pick ups

The Geauga County Department on Aging has announced the next round of assistance for senior citizens who have unwanted items that need to be picked up at their home during the trash pick-up days. First, residents of the scheduled communities should register at 440-279-2129 by the cut off day or...
Geauga County, OHcleveland19.com

7 people injured in Geauga County Amish buggy accident

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were transported to a local trauma center after a car crashed into an Amish buggy Thursday evening. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Old State Road in Parkman Township. Firefighters said the car was heavily damaged and the buggy was destroyed. A...
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Burton Township Schedules Trash And Tire Day (ML – May 13 and 20)

Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance... Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance. For township residents only, identification will be checked by a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Geauga Happenings

Newbury United Community Church will resume hosting fresh produce giveaways the third Saturday of each month through August at the church located at 14961 Auburn Road... Newbury United Community Church will resume hosting fresh produce giveaways the third Saturday of each month through August at the church located at 14961 Auburn Road.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Legal Notices 5-13-21

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Roaming Shores, OHNews-Herald.com

One dead in Montville Township crash, OHP says

The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Chardon Post is investigating a May 10 crash in Montville Township that killed a Roaming Shores man. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 6 at the intersection of Clay Street, according to an OHP news release. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 Ford F-150 in a field near the intersection. Both vehicles had severe damage.
Geauga County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

OSHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Geauga County, after driver reportedly misses stop sign

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., troopers from the Chardon post were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 6 in Montville Township in Geauga County. Upon arrival they reportedly observed two severely damaged vehicles, one a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and the other a 2005 Ford F-150, in a field near the intersection of Clay Street.
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Sheriff’s Employees Named Law Enforcement Officers of the Year

The Geauga County Bar Association presents annually its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to a law enforcement officer who has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement. The award is presented at its Law Day, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the bar association held Law Day on April 29 and awarded its 2020 and 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards to Det. Don Seamon and Lt. Kathy Rose, both employees of the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office. Seamon received the 2020 award for his tireless efforts...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Prosecutor seeks to dismiss criminal charges against Burkons

Geauga County Prosecutor James R. Flaiz is seeking to have the criminal charge against Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons dismissed. He filed his motion April 27 to dismiss the first-degree misdemeanor, which was for interfering with the civil rights of another person. The case has not been assigned a judge and now awaits a judge’s order.
Geauga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Judge in UH fertility case orders attorney to appear for contempt hearing over the filing of documents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Geauga County judge has ordered a Cleveland attorney to appear for a contempt hearing over documents he filed in the University Hospitals fertility case. Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke on Thursday summoned Subodh Chandra to appear for a hearing June 21 in her courtroom. The hearing stems from Chandra resubmitting documents on the public docket hours after Paschke ordered them removed.