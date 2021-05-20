Sheriff’s Report
The following is a sampling of the calls handled by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office May 7-13, 2021. ANIMAL ABUSE May 12 2:19 p.m., Burton Windsor Road, Middlefield. Caller just stopped two kids from beating their border collie that is tied to a chain. They have a branch and are beating the dog. Caller will be waiting for the deputy. Deputy on scene. Two boys claim the dog had a chicken and they were hitting it to save the chicken. Caller said she did not see a chicken at any time. Deputy spoke with humane society and someone is en...www.geaugamapleleaf.com