Logan County, OH

Franks, Roby named ILHS Seniors of the Month

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Lake High School recently announced its May Seniors of the Month. School Activities and awards: Track & Field, Football, Swim, National Honor Society, SADD, Judo Club, Art Club, Meistersingers, Choir, Football Second Team (2020), Track Indoor State Triple Jump Medalist (2020 & 2021), 2-Time CBC Track Athlete of the Year (2019 and 2021), CBC 1st Team Long Jump (2019), CBC 2nd Team High Jump, 100M Hurdles, 300m Hurdles (2019), 1st Team All -Conference (2019), School All Field Award and Booster Award for Track (2018), Most Valuable Male Athlete of the Raider Invitational (2021) and 2021 IL School Record for Triple Jump.

