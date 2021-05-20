Franks, Roby named ILHS Seniors of the Month

Swanville Public School announced its March Senior High Student of the Month is Lauren Miller. She is the daughter of Jeff and Renee Miller. Miller has a wide variety of interests, which include any and all sports, reading and hunting. She is very active in school, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She was in the school play this year and is currently on Student Council, having also served as a freshman. She also was on the trap team as a freshman.