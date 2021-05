Jaguars’ executive Tony Khan confirmed that Tim Tebow recently worked out with the team as a tight end. “Tim has definitely come in and worked out. So beyond that, I can’t say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us. So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better,” Khan said, via Bleacher Report.