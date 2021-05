Benjamin Logan High School students were recently inducted into the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish National Honor Society). The mission of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica is to recognize high school achievement in Spanish and to promote interest in Hispanic studies. Students with a 3.30 GPA in Spanish/ 3.00 GPA overall become academically eligible on the year they enroll in the Spanish 3 course. A candidate must be strong in character, leadership, leadership, and service to be tapped to be a member. Student in the photo are current and new members.