newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Crisis Hotline Task Force Approved by NE Lawmakers

huskeradio.com
 9 hours ago

A task force will study the implementation of a crisis hotline in Nebraska under a bill passed May 19. The task force will identify a method to integrate local mental health crisis hotlines to ensure everyone who accesses such a hotline is connected to a qualified mental or behavioral health professional regardless of the time, date or number of individuals simultaneously attempting to access a hotline.LB247, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, establishes the Mental Health Crisis Hotline Task Force to create an implementation plan for the 988 crisis hotline established by the federal government in 2020.

www.huskeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Health Crisis#State Lawmakers#State Department#State Services#Ne#The Executive Board#Law Enforcement#Implementation#Behavioral Health#Advocacy#Voting Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Lincoln, NEklin.com

DHHS’ Public Assistance Office In Lincoln Changing Locations

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has started the process of relocating the Lincoln public assistance office from the Gold’s Building at 1050 N Street, to 246 S.14th Street, which is at the intersection of 14th and M Streets. The DHHS public assistance office helps people with questions...
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Bowers becomes first LGBTQ Lincoln City Council Chair

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln City Council elected James Michael Bowers as the chair of the council, making Bowers the first LGBTQ person to serve in the position. “James earned the council chair position by leading on issues important to his community, including his efforts to fight the pandemic," said Annise Parker, President and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

Highway bonding bill opposed by Gov. Ricketts delayed

LINCOLN - A highway bonding bill, LB 542, opposed by Governor Pete Ricketts is being delayed until 2022. The bill would have authorized up to $450 million in highway construction bond financing. Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, highway bonding is basically borrowing money from future generations to pay for things...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Pipeline hack highlights increase in cyber crimes nationwide

LINCOLN, Neb. — When the US's largest fuel pipeline had to recently shut down its operation due to a cyber attack it highlighted a vulnerability that exists in almost every business with an online presence and experts say that these attacks are happening far more often than we realize. According...
Nebraska Statehighplainsradio.net

More than $12.6M in Federal Grants Awarded to Support Nebraska’s Aviation System

Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 31,251. The number of deaths in the county remains at 235. The county has administered a total of 165,367 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 141,640 second doses...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Lancaster County, NEdoniphanherald.com

Nebraska AG's Office reaches $200,000 settlement with mental health care provider accused of Medicaid fraud

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health care provider accused of submitting false claims for Medicaid reimbursement. Kathleen Wiley, who provided counseling services, agreed to a $200,000 settlement with the state and its Medicaid contractor in exchange for dropping a civil lawsuit...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

NDCS is welcoming volunteers and visitors back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, it hasn’t had a single COVID-19 case inside the prisons for several weeks. This led them to loosen restrictions, including welcoming volunteers and visitors back start the week of May 17. Prison volunteer, Fran Kaye, said, “They’re my guys....
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Public defender will run for northeast Lincoln legislative seat

Lincoln attorney George Dungan announced his candidacy for the District 26 seat in the Legislature on Thursday. The northeast Lincoln legislative seat is held by Sen. Matt Hansen, who will be term-limited. A Lincoln native and a graduate of American University, Dungan works in the Lancaster County Public Defender's office...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 16

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 141,640. Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena –more than 1,200 first and second doses administered; and Gateway Mall – just over 550 second doses administered. Sunday, May 16, Cristo Rey...