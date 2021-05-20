Crisis Hotline Task Force Approved by NE Lawmakers

A task force will study the implementation of a crisis hotline in Nebraska under a bill passed May 19. The task force will identify a method to integrate local mental health crisis hotlines to ensure everyone who accesses such a hotline is connected to a qualified mental or behavioral health professional regardless of the time, date or number of individuals simultaneously attempting to access a hotline.LB247, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, establishes the Mental Health Crisis Hotline Task Force to create an implementation plan for the 988 crisis hotline established by the federal government in 2020.