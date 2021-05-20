Natalie DenHartog, MaKenna Partain named to All-Big Ten first team in softball

This morning, the Courier-Journal released its All-State squads for Kentucky high school basketball, and some familiar names are on the list. North Laurel star Reed Sheppard and Male wing Kaleb Glenn made the First Team, the only sophomores to make the cut. Sheppard, a 6’3″ combo guard, ranked second in the state in scoring, averaging 30.1 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds. Glenn, a 6’7″ small forward, averaged 20.5 points and 12.6 rebounds. Glenn and Sheppard are considered the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the state of Kentucky and the No.