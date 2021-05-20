newsbreak-logo
Natalie DenHartog, MaKenna Partain named to All-Big Ten first team in softball

By News services
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 hours ago

Six Gophers made the first or second Big Ten's all-conference softball teams announced Wednesday. Junior outfielder Natalie DenHartog and fifth-year senior second baseman MaKenna Partain made the first team, while pitchers Amber Fiser, a fifth-year senior, and junior Autumn Pease, made the second team along with third baseman Katelyn Kemmetmueller, another fifth-year senior, and junior designated player Emily Hansen.

