Natalie DenHartog, MaKenna Partain named to All-Big Ten first team in softball
Six Gophers made the first or second Big Ten's all-conference softball teams announced Wednesday. Junior outfielder Natalie DenHartog and fifth-year senior second baseman MaKenna Partain made the first team, while pitchers Amber Fiser, a fifth-year senior, and junior Autumn Pease, made the second team along with third baseman Katelyn Kemmetmueller, another fifth-year senior, and junior designated player Emily Hansen.www.startribune.com