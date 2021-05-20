Louisiana’s Careless Operation of a Vehicle During Flood Conditions Law

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana... West Central Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana... * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 749 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Marrero, Harvey, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, St. Rose, New Orleans Armstrong Airport and Lakefront Airport. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.