newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Military Retirement Pay Excluded from State Income Tax

huskeradio.com
 9 hours ago

Nebraskans may exclude all of their military retirement benefit pay from state income tax under a bill approved by lawmakers May 19. Under LB387, introduced by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, individuals may exclude 100 percent of their military retirement benefit income to the extent it is included in federal adjusted gross income, beginning in tax year 2022. The bill allows a military retiree to provide a form 1099 from either the U.S. Department of Defense or the Office of Personnel Management to claim the exemption. Senators voted 47-0 to pass LB387.

www.huskeradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Tom Brewer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#State Income Tax#Federal Income Tax#Tax Year#State Lawmakers#U S Department Of State#Nebraskans#Senators#Gov Pete Ricketts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Income Taxhawaiireporter.com

State/Federal Changes in Income Tax Coming

Income tax is a complicated enough subject already. Certain things are income and certain things are not income. Some expenses can be written off and others can’t. Under House Bill 1041, which isn’t law yet but is expected to become law, Hawaii income tax is going to be mirroring certain federal tax law changes and going its own way on some others.
Lansing, MIwincountry.com

Reminder from State Treasury – Income Tax deadline is Monday, May 17

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in a week. State individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Monday, May 17. For the convenience of taxpayers, the state’s individual income tax deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.
Congress & Courtswcgazette.com

Lawmakers wanted an income tax lawsuit

Public records show lawmakers plan to use the capital gains income tax to set up a lawsuit to try to impose a broad-based graduated income tax. They're going to get not one, but two. It could be years, however, before we know if the state Supreme Court decides to uphold...
Income Taxmichigan.gov

Treasury: State Individual Income Tax Deadline in a Week

Treasury: State Individual Income Tax Deadline in a Week. The Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in a week. State individual income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Monday, May...
Maine Statewgan.com

Maine lawmakers to consider changes to state’s income tax structure

Some Maine lawmakers are proposing plans that could change your income tax rate. According to CBS 13, State Representative John Andrews, a libertarian from Paris, is proposing a flat 5% rate for individual income taxes. He says it would help business owners, especially those who have felt the economic impact of the pandemic.
Income TaxBluefield Daily Telegraph

Think carefully before eliminating state income tax

As political leaders discuss the pros and cons of the removal of the West Virginia state income tax, I would like to share some thoughts with you. Has anyone even considered those citizens of West Virginia who pay no state or federal income tax because their yearly income is below the level necessary to pay those taxes? If taxes on goods and services are to rise, and they will due to the higher sales tax needed to make up for the removal of the state income tax, where will these folks find the money to spend on higher taxed items in West Virginia? For the most part, senior citizens for example, live on fixed income reduced yearly by inflation. This means there is no other source for added funds; what they have now would have to be stretched further to accommodate higher taxes. If these folks are lucky enough to live in a county bordering another state, they will probably travel across state lines to do their shopping.
Yakima, WAsunnysidesun.com

Guest Column: State Legislature imposes an income tax, end session

This year’s legislative session, which wrapped up on April 25, was unlike any other in our state’s 131-year history. Floor debates, committee hearings, and voting were conducted remotely. I am disappointed that there was not more access to the Capitol Campus in Olympia. With proper protocols in place, we could...
Income Taxgoodmorningamerica.com

Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals due Monday

Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. Federal income tax filings and payments for individuals are due Monday. The Treasury Department and the IRS extended the deadline in March. "This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants...
Economycbs19news

Deadline for state income taxes to be filed coming up

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents who haven't yet filed their individual income taxes with the state are running out of time. The filing and payment deadline is May 17. Virginia Tax encourages taxpayers to file electronically because paper return processing may be delayed by COVID-19 protocols. “This year,...
Income Taxwolterskluwer.com

State Corporate Income Tax Return Deadline Changes

Many states are moving away from having corporate income tax returns due on the same day as the federal corporate return. States are giving taxpayers more time to file their state tax returns after the federal return deadline. The extra time assists taxpayers in completing accurate state returns. Federal Tax...
Income TaxKXLY

7 Ways To Minimize Taxes In Retirement

A stable income is critical to a comfortable retirement – as is limiting the amount of that income that you give to Uncle Sam. Maximizing retirement income and minimizing taxes requires advance planning – as illustrated in these seven tips. 1. Use a Roth IRA. Because Roth IRAs are funded...
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

What do your federal and state taxes pay for?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tax Day comes a month later than usual in 2021. The IRS extended the filing and payment deadline to May 17 to allow people more time because of difficulties posed by the pandemic. Still, many people have waited until the last minute to finish their 2020 taxes,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Treasury to start paying out $350B in state and local aid

The Treasury Department on Monday launched its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments, giving the U.S. economy an added boost after relatively modest hiring in April. The aid is part of President Joe Biden's larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March....