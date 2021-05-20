State Funding for Rail Access Projects Approved by NE Lawmakers

We approved three bills that will provide vital funding to capital improvement projects around the state. The nearly $773 million in funding contained in the three bills would allow for new construction and repair work at state parks, four-year universities, community colleges, and state-owned facilities. Within HB 19 is $5 million for Perry county to house much-needed technical education courses that our employers and businesses desperately need. Representative Wright and I have been working on this project for the past four months and are excited that it is in the house budget and now headed to the senate.