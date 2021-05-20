newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

State Funding for Rail Access Projects Approved by NE Lawmakers

huskeradio.com
 9 hours ago

The state will provide matching funds for the development of industrial rail access business parks under a bill passed by lawmakers May 19. Under LB40, introduced by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, a nonprofit economic development corporation may apply to the director of the state Department of Economic Development for up to $30 million in matching funds to cover a project’s development costs. The director could approve up to $50 million in matching funds under the act.

www.huskeradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Funds#State Lawmakers#Investment Funds#Project Development#Ne#Rail Spur Construction#Qualifying Projects#Utility Extensions#Legislative Appropriation#Matching Funds#Expenses#Senators#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Omaha, NEhuskeradio.com

Nonprofit Matching Grant Program Amended, Advanced by NE Lawmakers

Lawmakers amended and advanced a bill May 13 intended to help jump-start certain construction projects delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill would allow the fund to receive transfers authorized by the Legislature, as well as gifts, grants or bequests from other sources.LB566, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, would create the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Fund. As amended on general file, the bill would allocate $75 million to the fund from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, if allowable. It also would appropriate $25 million in general funds.
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

Ethanol Input Tax Exemption Amended, Advanced by NE Lawmakers

A bill containing several sales and use tax exemptions advanced to the final round of debate May 11 after lawmakers amended it to clarify a provision related to ethanol inputs. Under LB595, introduced by Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht, state sales and use taxes could not be imposed on gross receipts from the sale, lease or rental of — and storage, use or other consumption in Nebraska of — enzymes, yeast and related products used to manufacture ethanol.
Kosciusko County, INNews Now Warsaw

KABS approved to pursue federal, state funds

Kosciusko Area Bus Services was given approval to go after two grant applications to help with costs for the area transportation service. KABS General Manager Tony Peterson spoke to the county commissioners during their Tuesday morning meeting to discuss the applications. The organization is seeking just under $486,000 in federal funds and just over $137,000 in state funds, those figures being subject to change. Peterson said the state will review their application between August and October. In addition, the application represents replacements for two medium buses, which total roughly $61,000.
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

Resolution on Alleged Federal Government Overreach Discussed by NE Lawmakers

The Executive Board heard testimony May 6 on a proposed resolution that would “reaffirm” state senators’ oath of office and outline legislative positions on a list of perceived threats posed to the U.S. Constitution by the federal government. Groene said the proposal would affirm that policy decisions should be made at the state level rather than the national level whenever possible.
telecompetitor.com

Atlantic Broadband Finances Virginia Project With State Broadband Funding

More than 1,200 homes and businesses in four Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, counties will have access to broadband through a $7.2 million Atlantic Broadband project that will be partly funded by a state broadband grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI). The counties — Caroline, Mathews, Lancaster and Middlesex – will...
Congress & CourtsDaily Journal

House approves funding bills for capital improvement projects

We approved three bills that will provide vital funding to capital improvement projects around the state. The nearly $773 million in funding contained in the three bills would allow for new construction and repair work at state parks, four-year universities, community colleges, and state-owned facilities. Within HB 19 is $5 million for Perry county to house much-needed technical education courses that our employers and businesses desperately need. Representative Wright and I have been working on this project for the past four months and are excited that it is in the house budget and now headed to the senate.
Trafficmasstransitmag.com

Valley Link Board approves environmental report for rail project

The Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority Board of Directors approved the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the Valley Link project, a proposed 42-mile rail connection linking Bay Area Rapid Transit to Altamont Corridor Express. Tracy Mayor Pro Tem and Chair of the Valley Link Board Veronica...
Windsor, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Council approves Lexipol funding

The Windsor Town Council voted unanimously May 4 to appropriate $25,748.79 from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget’s unappropriated fund balance to the Police Department Computer and Technology line item for the initial purchase of the Lexipol policy service. In a May 3 letter to the Windsor town manager, mayor and...
Lincoln County, NEhuskeradio.com

Changes to State Truancy Statutes Advances in NE Unicameral

Students with excessive school absences could receive additional resources under a bill advanced from general file May 10. Under LB568, sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, excessive absenteeism would no longer be an independent basis for a juvenile court action. It could, however, still be considered as a factor in other juvenile cases.In 2010, the Legislature passed a bill requiring school districts to report cases to a county attorney when a student has been absent at least 20 days per year, whether the absences are excused or unexcused.
Fulton, NYcnybj.com

State announces Fulton, Seneca Falls projects targeted for DRI funding

The state says Fulton will target 16 projects and Seneca Falls will focus on 13 projects with their $10 million awards in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The projects will enhance waterfront amenities, repurpose existing buildings to develop new residential and retail spaces, and support small businesses and industry, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Legislature approves funding for major highway projects

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's rapid population growth puts a strain on many facets of life. That includes public services like fire and police, the housing market, schools, and of course, our roads. Mmore people means more cars and trucks on our roads and bridges. That means more maintenance to do, more wear and tear to repair and the need to expand to handle the traffic. The fix? Construction. And that takes money.
Jefferson County, OHheraldstaronline.com

Project funding needed

STEUBENVILLE — The Jefferson County Health District is looking for county help coming up with the final $50,000 needed for its new Wellness on Wheels project. At Thursday’s meeting, Health Commissioner Andrew Henry said they’d secured an $85,000 grant from the J.C. Williams Trust in August for the mobile medical unit, and also allocated about $40,000 in COVID-19 funding.
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Board approves plan for CDBG funds

FLORENCE – Pinal County will receive more than $1.8 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for fiscal year 2021, including $130,000 each to the county’s four participating cites and towns of Eloy, Florence, Mammoth and Maricopa. The county will also receive $612,860 in HOME funding for safe, decent,...
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

State to Fund Clean Energy Projects in Erie County

More than $3.4 million in state grants have been awarded to 20 cleaner fuel transportation projects across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday. The funding, which is part of the state's Alternative Fuel Incentive Grant (AFIG) program, will help improve air quality and public health...
Stafford, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Lawmakers Ask To Fund Pet Projects, As Earmarks Return to Congress

Earmarks make a return to Congress this year, as lawmakers want billions for unusual pet projects. Lawmakers in Washington are asking for six billion dollars in extra funding for the upcoming federal budget. They say the money for what they call “Community Funding Projects”. However, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, say Americans might recognize them by a different term: earmarks. He says they're not good no matter who is requesting one.