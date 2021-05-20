State Funding for Rail Access Projects Approved by NE Lawmakers
The state will provide matching funds for the development of industrial rail access business parks under a bill passed by lawmakers May 19. Under LB40, introduced by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, a nonprofit economic development corporation may apply to the director of the state Department of Economic Development for up to $30 million in matching funds to cover a project’s development costs. The director could approve up to $50 million in matching funds under the act.www.huskeradio.com