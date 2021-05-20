Statewide School Safety Reporting System Approved in Current NE Session

newsbreak-logo
Lawmakers approved a statewide school safety reporting program May 19. The reporting system — the Safe2HelpNE report line — allows students, school staff, parents and community members to report information about concerning behavior or possible harm to people or property anonymously and free of charge by telephone, mobile app, website or email.LB322, sponsored by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams, requires the state Department of Education to establish a statewide, anonymous reporting system to support threat assessment teams with the goal of reducing violent incidents.

