TV Shows

'The Masked Singer': Cluedle-Doo's Identity and Performance Has Fans Reeling

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, the show finally revealed who was behind the Cluedle-Doo mask. While he's strictly been sharing clues for the actual contestants, he finally showcased his own vocal chops during the course of the episode. After the judges made their guesses for their identity, Cluedle-Doo removed his mask and revealed that he was Donnie Wahlberg a.k.a. Jenny McCarthy's husband. Understandably, the reveal left everyone, especially McCarthy, shocked and caused fans to flock to Twitter to share their thoughts about The Masked Singer's most surprising reveal yet.

