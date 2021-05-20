newsbreak-logo
The FCC is offering broadband discounts

By Joe Teposte, Jenny Day
Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Communications Commission has announced its Broadband Discount program. The program is aimed at assisting low-income families in getting affordable internet service. Families living at 139% below the poverty line can receive a $50 a month discount. According to www.allconnect.com the average cost for...

