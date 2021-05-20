newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Exclusive– New Mexico Republican Mark Moores: If We Get Republicans Out to Vote, ‘We Will Win’ Special Election

By Sean Moran
Big Hollywood
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico’s first congressional district Republican candidate Mark Moores told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Wednesday that if Republicans and conservatives come out to vote during the special election, they will flip the district red. New Mexico will hold a special election to replace Deb Haaland, who is now...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Democrats#House Conservatives#Breitbart News#Senate#Covid#Americans#Republican Votes#State Senator#Grassroots Conservatives#Race#Conservative Issues#Turnout#Secretary#Albuquerque#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

New Mexico Republicans kick off their state convention in Texas

May 15—AMARILLO, Texas — Ronald Solomon may be one of former President Donald Trump's biggest fans. "I love Donald Trump," he said. "Oh my God, I love Donald Trump." The smooth-talking businessman was among the first faces members of the Republican Party of New Mexico, which is holding its state convention in Texas this weekend to bypass New Mexico's stricter COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, encountered Friday in the foyer of a downtown Hilton here where the group is meeting.
Presidential ElectionParis Post-Intelligencer

We’re better at electing ‘Republicans,’ but are they truly representing GOP values?

Many conservatives used to assume that if we could get more Republicans elected, then the God-honoring, pro-constitution, pro-family, pro-life, fiscally responsible, conservative, pro-America values for which the Republican Party stands would then become the guidelines under which those Republican-elected officials would govern. Initially, we were so happy to get a...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Presidential ElectionJamestown Sun

Republicans can't get along, and Democrats can't win; Republican Rob Port and Democrat Chad Oban discuss

The world of North Dakota politics, in the current moment, is one in which Republicans can't get along, and Democrats can't win. A faction of the North Dakota Republican Party, deeply aligned with former President Donald Trump and the Legislature's Bastiat Caucus, has launched a largely unsuccessful campaign to take over the state party. Yet though they've fallen short, their actions at local district meetings, including censuring sitting Republican lawmakers, have roiled the NDGOP.
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

Republicans target vote measure

WASHINGTON -- Republicans opened an all-out assault Tuesday on sweeping voting-rights legislation, forcing Democrats to take politically awkward votes spotlighting the increasingly charged national debate over access to ballots. The measure would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, touching on almost every aspect of the...
Ohio Statecolumbusunderground.com

New Republican Proposals Bring Election Reform Battle to Ohio

The 2020 election in Ohio, Republicans will tell you, was perhaps the most successful in state history. Ohio recorded its highest turnout ever, despite a pandemic that saw COVID-19 cases rising in the weeks leading up to Election Day. Secretary of State Frank LaRose led a major poll worker recruitment drive and coordinated safety protocols at the polls.
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

House Republicans draw election foes

Three Republicans drew Democratic challengers Monday. Florida House Republicans Alex Andrade, Thad Altman and Randy Fine have drawn challengers as they prepare to run for re-election next year. Pensacola Democrat Andy Romagnano opened a campaign account last week to challenge Andrade in what is now House District 2 in Escambia...
Pickaway County, OHCircleville Herald

Brady wins Republican vote

CIRCLEVILLE— The voters have spoken and if results hold up, Todd Brady is the Republican nominee for third ward city council, following the Primary Election. In a low turnout election that saw just 47 ballots cast, Brady defeated his opponent, Josh Ford, 35 votes to 12. There are 2,119 registered Republican voters in the third ward. The results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections who will meet at 9 a.m. on May 19.
Electionsnewamericanjournal.net

Republicans Tried to Overturn the Election: We Must Not Forget

Guest Column – By Robert Reich – America prefers to look forward rather than back. We’re a land of second acts. We move on. This can be a strength. We don’t get bogged down in outmoded traditions, old grudges, obsolete ways of thinking. We constantly reinvent. We love innovation and disruption. The downside is a…
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

How The Republican Push To Restrict Voting Could Affect Our Elections

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Republican lawmakers have pushed new voting restrictions in nearly every state. From making it harder to cast ballots early to increasing the frequency of voter roll purges, at least 25 new restrictive voting laws have been enacted, with more potentially on the horizon. The GOP has introduced such measures in the name of “election integrity,” but at the heart of this effort is former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.