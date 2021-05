NBA scribe Ian Thomsen joins Celtics Beat to take a wider view of the NBA Playoffs picture less than two weeks from the end of the regular season. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers are quickly closing in on the one seeds, while heavy favorites in the Lakers and Nets now face harder paths to the NBA Finals. Where do the Boston Celtics fit in? Somewhere between the 5-7 seeds, thinks Thomsen, ahead of their critical series with the Miami Heat next week. He discusses who Boston would like to see in round one and the biggest stories entering this year’s playoffs, the first to feature the play in tournament.