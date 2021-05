Jayson Tatum began 1-of-5, scored nine points and dished only three assists in a game where the Celtics were missing Robert Williams III and Jaylen Brown, and only able to score 99 points in a blowout loss vs the Bulls with the playoffs on the line. Whether as a passer, defender, or vocal leader Tatum has struggled to instill consistency in the Celtics this due to both COVID and his developing skills in various areas. How can Tatum get points for himself and others in the future? Bobby Manning says this offseason will show a lot about how likely he is to mold into a player that can empower and build up younger, less experienced teammates sooner rather than later.