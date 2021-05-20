newsbreak-logo
NHL

Taylor Hall Adds Another Beauty To Boston Bruins Resume

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins winger Taylor Hall followed up his Game 2 overtime winner with a Denis Savard-Esque spinorama goal to tie Game 3 at one 9:17 into the second period. Since arriving in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres just prior to the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, Hall has scored and part of some beautiful goals. In the second period of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals Wednesday, and just 56 seconds after Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin gave the Caps a 1-0 lead, Hall added another beauty to his Boston Bruins resume by beating Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov with a beauty for the game-tying goal.

