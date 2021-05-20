Taylor Hall Adds Another Beauty To Boston Bruins Resume

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall followed up his Game 2 overtime winner with a Denis Savard-Esque spinorama goal to tie Game 3 at one 9:17 into the second period. Since arriving in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres just prior to the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, Hall has scored and part of some beautiful goals. In the second period of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals Wednesday, and just 56 seconds after Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin gave the Caps a 1-0 lead, Hall added another beauty to his Boston Bruins resume by beating Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov with a beauty for the game-tying goal.