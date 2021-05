Matt Stallknecht was in the right place, at the right time, to capture the Monday Night Racing Season 3 opener in a five-wide battle at the checkered flag. On the final restart of the Sim Seats 250, Stallknecht lined up fourth. The race went into overtime after a multi-car pileup took out many of the lead contenders including NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas and polesitter Gary Sexton. The jockeying for position saw Maxwell Kennon and James Bickford spinning into the infield on the final lap in turn one.