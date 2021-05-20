Jalen Hurts’ press conference filled with epic quotes, leadership and confidence

As you know, going from the Steelers to the Ravens doesn't happen with a lot of players. What's your feeling going to kind of the archrival of the Steelers? Have you heard any feedback from Steelers fans since doing so? (Jamison Hensley) "I think my focus is on the transition of learning a new playbook – that's where my attention is right now. It's obviously a very different playbook, different plays [and] a new position. So, my head right now is in learning and getting to know my teammates, the coaches [and] the lingo. I've heard from obviously my teammates back in Pittsburgh. I keep a really good relationship with them, but not from the fans. I don't … I have very little communication with the outside world. So, it's a little tough for me down here in south Florida for me to hear from Steelers fans."