NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Pre-Game Outfit Before Warriors Game
The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for the play-in game a little later in the evening on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
LeBron James is going up against Steph Curry in the post-season for the first time since their 2018 NBA Finals matchup (they played each other four straight years in the Finals starting in 2015).
Before the game, James wore a fashionable outfit, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Lakers' official Twitter account.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
