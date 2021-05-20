newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Pre-Game Outfit Before Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 12 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for the play-in game a little later in the evening on Wednesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LeBron James is going up against Steph Curry in the post-season for the first time since their 2018 NBA Finals matchup (they played each other four straight years in the Finals starting in 2015).

Before the game, James wore a fashionable outfit, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Lakers' official Twitter account.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites over the Warriors in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.