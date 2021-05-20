Gambler Wagers Six-Figures in Grizzlies Spurs Game
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are about to begin their play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening.
The two teams are in a one-and-done situation where the loser has their season ended, and the winner advances on to play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.
One gambler is very confident in the Grizzlies, and wagered a lot on the game, reports Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet seen below).
"A @DKSportsbook bettor tonight has wagered a total of $136,800 on the Grizzlies tonight, making the following bets: Memphis 1Q Spread -1, Memphis 1Q Moneyline Memphis 1H Spread -2, Memphis 1H Moneyline Memphis game spread -3.5 Memphis game ML Would net $118,800 if all win." Rovell Tweeted on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
