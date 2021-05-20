newsbreak-logo
NBA

Gambler Wagers Six-Figures in Grizzlies Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 9 hours ago

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are about to begin their play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening.

The two teams are in a one-and-done situation where the loser has their season ended, and the winner advances on to play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.

One gambler is very confident in the Grizzlies, and wagered a lot on the game, reports Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet seen below).

"A @DKSportsbook bettor tonight has wagered a total of $136,800 on the Grizzlies tonight, making the following bets: Memphis 1Q Spread -1, Memphis 1Q Moneyline Memphis 1H Spread -2, Memphis 1H Moneyline Memphis game spread -3.5 Memphis game ML Would net $118,800 if all win." Rovell Tweeted on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
