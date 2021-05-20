newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

BPD looking for hit-and-run vehicle

By Gretchen Lasso, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duwUt_0a58MktU00

Bakersfield Police are looking for a car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on May 18th. The collision took place in the intersection of East California Avenue and South King Street.

Officers found an adult man in the roadway with moderate to major injuries. The investigation showed that the subject was traveling eastbound on East California Avenue on a motorized scooter when a vehicle made a left turn in front of him.

The car that hit the scooter left the scene. The vehicle is described as a light blue, 2009-2012 Nissan Versa, four-door hatchback with black rims and damage to the rear passenger door and bottom of driver door.

BPD
Hit-and-run suspect vehicle

The driver is described as a Hispanic man with a short fade and black or brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Traffic Detail at 661-326-3967.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

2K+
Followers
590
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Traffic Police#Nissan Versa#Front Man#Hispanic#Bakersfield Police#Bpd Traffic Detail#Suspect#Driver Door#Four Door Hatchback#East California Avenue#Major Injuries#South King Street#Brown Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Nissan
Related
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

BPD seeks alleged suspects in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying alleged suspects in a catalytic converter theft that took place last month in southwest Bakersfield. According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Ranch House Road. The news release stated...
foxla.com

California kidnapping suspect dies after police pursuit on the 5 Freeway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - A kidnapping suspect who died after being hit with a stun gun following a police chase that ended with a highway crash was identified as a 44-year-old Southern California man. The pursuit occurred last Wednesday after police in Bakersfield responded to a report of a kidnapping and...
Lake Isabella, CABakersfield Californian

Coroner identifies man fatally shot last week in Lake Isabella

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Lake Isabella on May 13. According to a news release from the coroner’s office, Timothy Shawn Chance Aulston was fatally shot at 12:14 p.m. at 1643 Curran Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

KCSO: Man found dead on Weedpatch Highway

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead Saturday in the 3100 block of Weedpatch Highway. Deputies were sent to the area around 1 p.m., according to KCSO, where they found a man with injuries to his body. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. KCSO...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Palmdale, CAtheavtimes.com

Man suspected of child abduction arrested in Palmdale after pursuit

PALMDALE – A man suspected of child abduction and assault with a deadly weapon who barricaded himself in a Palmdale apartment complex after leading authorities on a wild chase was finally taken into custody early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities initially engaged the man,...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Coroner identified man shot, killed on Highway 99 south of Bakersfield

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Bakersfield man who died at 2:58 p.m., Wednesday, on Interstate 5, just north of the Highway 99 split. The time and date correspond to a Bakersfield Police Department report that details an alleged kidnapping suspect who died after being tasered at the same location.
Wasco, CABakersfield Californian

Two arrested during probation search in Wasco

Two Wasco residents were arrested during a probation search on Thursday evening. According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the search took place in the 1900 block of Gaston Street. During the search, deputies found an illegal loaded firearm, suspected methamphetamine and an operable police scanner.
New Cuyama, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a two to four-acre brush fire in New Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 7:20 p.m., county fire crews and resources from Kern County responded to Santa Barbara Canyon and Foothill Roads and discovered a small spot fire that had grown to several acres. Three...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Now

17-year-old boy shot in south Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Friday morning in south Bakersfield. On May 14, 2021, at 11:04 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department were called to the 2600 block of South Chester Avenue for a report of a victim of a shooting.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

BPD: 17-year-old being treated at hospital after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 2600 block of South Chester Avenue. Police responded to the scene at 11:04 a.m. in regard to a shooting and located a 17-year-old victim in a vehicle suffering from a moderate gunshot wound, according to a news release from the BPD. The teenager was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is being treated.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Now

Coroner and police presence in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — There was heavy police presence at Peppertree Lane and Apple Tree Lane in southwest Bakersfield. Police say officers were called to a home on Peppertree Lane for a “keep the peace” call Friday afternoon. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on Thursday, May 13 at around...