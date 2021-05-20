Sunday Brunch at Catch Beach Club Phuket

Seafood and Sushi Daniel Haddad

Catch Beach Club is the perfect setting to enjoy a relaxed and picturesque day on Bangtao Beach. Boasting stylish and chic design, a refreshing swimming pool, sun loungers directly on the white sand, and a sophisticated restaurant space serving mouthwatering fare you’ll find all you need and more to have an enjoyable day in the sun. Our kids enjoyed the Catch Junior area with a colourful bounce pad, colouring activities, and plenty of space to run and play. Towels are provided for all guests and they have a delicious Sunday Brunch which we find ourselves returning to again and again.

Each Sunday Catch Beach Club transforms their dining space into an irresistible gastronomic spread. The food stations range from fresh seafood to perfectly grilled meats and a dessert spread we couldn’t resist. Highlights included the insanely juicy Roast Beef, crisp and addictive Roast Pork, the perfectly roasted duck, the wide array of chilled shellfish including freshly shucked oysters, large meaty prawns, a sushi and sashimi station with choices of salmon and tuna, a vibrant selection of salads, a cooked to order Foie Gras station and even a European style Raclette station. Our kids devoured fresh pastas from the live cooking station and we finished with home made ice cream and a plate of decadent cheeses. Order a bottle of wine or relax with a few expertly made cocktails for a truly memorable weekend experience. A must visit if you are craving South of France vibes at the heart of Phuket. Twinpalms Phuket also offers a free shuttle that will take you from the hotel to Catch Beach Club and pick you up again,