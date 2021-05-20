newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Shawn Sissenwein joins New View Strategies to keep up with demand for training and system assessments

By PRWeb
SFGate
 14 hours ago

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. “With Shawn’s wide variety of experience across industries dating back to Dynamics NAV v1.2, we are super excited to have Shawn on the New View team,” shared Kim Congleton, New View Strategies Co-Owner and COO. “Like everyone on our team, Shawn is a former user – as a former Inventory Control Manager and a Systems Administrator, she gets the ‘how and why’ of using the software to enable business processes. She is already driving strategic change for our clients.” Kim added, “Not only is she deeply experienced with manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, she is already sharing her passion for enhancing those processes with the Microsoft stack, including Power BI and Power Automate.”

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Dynamics Nav#Erp Software#Business Strategies#Business Processes#Technologies#Operational Efficiency#Key Professionals#Business Central Nav#Prweb#Edi#New View Strategies#Current State Assessments#Assessment#Erp#Linkedin#Microsoft Dynamics Nav#Custom Training Options#Complementary Expertise#Increased Efficiency#Strategic Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
ComputersStamford Advocate

New ZTEdgeTM Platform is the First Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security Solution Designed for Midsize Enterprises and Small Businesses

Simple and Affordable Cloud Security Service Delivered by Certified ZTEdge Managed Security Service Providers. Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the launch of ZTEdge, a comprehensive Zero Trust security platform that meets the unique requirements of midsize enterprises (MSEs) and small businesses. ZTEdge is delivered to MSEs by certified ZTEdge MSSP partners as a single cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
RetailMySanAntonio

Retail Aware joins forces with Raydiant, announces new partnership to help retailers increase ROI

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Retail Aware has launched its newest partnership with Raydiant, as both companies continue their respective rapid growth nationwide. In conjunction with Raydiant’s successful solution as the number one in-location digital signage and experience management platform in the world, Retail Aware is adding the ability to measure shopper behavior data around in-location experiences and signage.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted claims management?

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some long-lasting changes to the insurance industry as we know it. Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.
Technologyaithority.com

Nuspire Revolutionizes the Security Industry Experience With the Release of MyNuspire

Industry’s first ever technology agnostic, single pane of glass operating system consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into one holistic view. Nuspire, a leading and trusted managed security services provider (MSSP), announced the general availability of myNuspire, a revolutionary technology agnostic and fully customizable security operating system that consolidates an organization’s entire technology stack into a single pane of glass.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Automating Industrial Business Processes with Business Process Modeling Notation

In our previous blog we posed a broad question, where do operators fit with current manufacturing technology trends? More specifically, we asked:. What if we could map out each manufacturing process, execute that process in software and have it delegate tasks to operators to complete via a simple automated task list user interface on a mobile device?
Economybizjournals

Beyond ‘innovative’: 14 strategies for developing an effective message about your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When businesses talk about their products or services, they obviously want to stand out. In the desire to convey an image of being on the cutting edge, marketing teams may default to one particular, highly used catchall term: “innovative.”
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Where Logistics Companies Can Invest to Improve the Industry

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.
TrafficCIO

AI at the Edge Keeps Trains on Track

At Duos Technologies, we’re helping freight and transit railroads by deploying cutting-edge technologies that transform precision railroading, to improve safety, productivity and general day-to-day operations. Our Railcar Inspection Portal(rip®) automates and streamlines the railcar inspection process to increase system velocity and dramatically improve their operational performance. The Railcar Inspection Portal...
BusinessVentureBeat

Google Cloud CEO predicts boom in business-process-as-a-service

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian is focusing on automation and business process improvement as the company seeks to gain ground on cloud computing competitors. Speaking at the virtual Automation Anywhere Imagine Digital conference, Kurian said a shift in focus to business processes as a service will define enterprises’ future cloud migrations.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Cisco strikes again grabbing threat assessment tool Kenna Security as third acquisition this week

With Kenna, Cisco gets a startup that uses machine learning to sort through the massive pile of threat data that comes into a security system on a daily basis and prioritizes the threats most likely to do the most damage. That could be a very useful tool these days when threats abound and it’s not always easy to know where to put your limited security resources. Cisco plans to take that technology and integrate into its SecureX platform.
MarketsTechRepublic

These four forces are key to disrupting industry trends

Ready for the future? Combining science and technology with policy and regulation and a few other ingredients is the only way to reach true change according to one new book. Technology is the single biggest force that leads to market disruption, according to Trond Arne Undheim, Ph.D., futurist and author of "Future Tech: How to Capture Value from Disruptive Industry Trends."
RecipesPackaging Digest

On-Demand System Generates Coils of Cushioning

Shippers looking for more sustainable cushioning options have been moving to paper-based materials. But sometimes the amount of protection needed for shipping a heavy object makes it difficult to ensure the best performance. A new system from Ranpak, the PadPak AutoCoiler, works in tandem with the company’s PadPak Senior (SR)...
Retailfoodlogistics.com

Quick-Pivot Strategies That Turn Demand Variability into a New Revenue Opportunity

As food and beverage retailers and restaurateurs take quick action to stay profitable, their suppliers must respond with a strategic approach to building supply chain resiliency and flexibility. While companies rarely, if ever, plan for a pandemic, they certainly do look for ways to rebound and rebuild their business strategies....
Marketsaithority.com

Cherre Launches New Real Estate Analytics Application, CoreExplore

Cherre also integrated new partner datasets into its core platform and knowledge graph. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data analytics platform, announced the launch of CoreExplore, a new front-end application that enables customers to explore their connected data. Built as an application layer for Cherre’s CoreConnect data platform, CoreExplore launches with enhanced property searches, new filters powered by Connection partner data, portfolio pages, and embedded asset management dashboards.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Horizons Joins The AWS Training Partner Program To Deliver AWS Classroom Training

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons, a global provider of career and technology training , today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AWS Classroom Training to learners throughout North America. New Horizons has joined the AWS Training Partner Program, which enables AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by AWS to the New Horizons client base.
BusinessTimes Union

Panalyt Becomes Gartner Cool Vendor 2021 in Human Capital Management, Highlighted as HR Technology needed in the New Normal Era by Yano Research Institute Japan

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Panalyt, a leading global People Analytics vendor, has been featured as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in their 26 April 2021 report on “Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Technology Innovations to Support the Future of Work”(1). Panalyt is extremely delighted to be both the...
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

EKA Solutions Adds Functionality To Omni-TMS Platform

For growing third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, the ability to quickly onboard personnel is critical to continued success. That includes getting up to speed quickly on various technologies. For Yeti Logistics, a Women's Business Enterprise National Conference-certified 3PL based in Iowa City, Iowa, that means working with technology partners that offer...