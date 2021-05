PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Want to go fishing, but don’t know where a pier is? The FWC has you covered. A new app released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will tell you where you can go fishing on piers throughout the state. It contains information on locations, license status, as well as jetties and fishing-specific bridges. The purpose of the app was to make fishing more accessible to residents and visitors alike.