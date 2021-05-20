Ericom Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at the 2021 RSA Conference

We are just a few days away from RSA Conference 2021, an important annual event for the IT security industry and research. ESET is excited to have a strong presence on the virtual show floor, with its researchers set to host three much-anticipated sessions – a record-high number for ESET Research. The event is taking place from May 17-20 and our very own Jean-Ian Boutin, Alexis Dorais-Joncas, Zuzana Hromcová and Lukáš Štefanko will provide deep dives into Windows XP exploits and Android stalkerware, as well as into how nation-state actors have been breaching air-gapped networks.