Buy the rumor and sell the fact? Or buy the fact and sell the rumor?
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his last press conference. “We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.” In regards to the Fed tapering its monthly $120 billion asset purchases, which has swelled the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to an excess of $7 trillion ($7.831 trillion to be exact), Powell said that the Fed is not considering a pullback anytime soon.www.kitco.com