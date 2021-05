South Walton, Florida allures beachgoers to 26 miles of the planet’s most pristine sugar-white sand and aquamarine water along the Gulf of Mexico. Whether you enjoy sharing a glass of wine with a loved one while the sun sets on the horizon, hiking or biking with your family on over 200 miles of trails in four state parks and the Point Washington State Forest, or dining at award-winning restaurants, you’ll find that the 16 distinct beach towns, each with their own pomp and panache, offer travelers plenty of things to do, see, and eat. For the traditional resort experience, where everything you need will be at your fingertips, choose Sandestin as your home base.