Rhino Fleet Tracking and InSight Mobile Data to Merge with GPS Insight

 11 hours ago

ARGYLE, Texas (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Rhino Fleet Tracking and InSight Mobile Data, today announced they have merged with GPS Insight, a fleet management software leader. GPS Insight (“GPSI”) have joined Rhino Fleet Tracking (“Rhino”) and Insight Mobile Data (“IMD”) as Accel-KKR portfolio companies focused on fleet management, field services and GPS tracking. Accel-KKR is a leading tech-focused private equity firm with over $10 billion of assets under management. Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight, will continue in his leadership role as CEO of the combined businesses.

