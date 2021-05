Andrea Pirlo‘s status as Juventus’ manager has been the biggest subject of contention around the fanbase, and the same apparently goes for the executives within the club. Despite an embarrassing 3-0 loss to rivals Milan, in their own home stadium no less, Pirlo has not been fired by the club. In fact, the team seems to support him with confidence, though that, of course, could change if the club officially fails to qualify for the Champions League.