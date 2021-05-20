newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

FOX 35 INVESTIGATES: Mining cryptocurrency

wogx.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few months, cryptocurrency has exploded in popularity and value. You can buy cryptocurrency or you can earn it by mining it. You just need a computer and some equipment. It can be a pricey hobby though.

www.wogx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining#Cryptocurrency#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
U.S. Politicsamicohoops.net

Bloomberg: The United States launches an investigation on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange

Regulators are investigating whether Binance has allowed Americans to conduct illegal transactions on its platform, such as allowing them to purchase derivatives linked to digital tokens. The US Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service has launched an investigation into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to reports Bloomberg, Which...
MarketsBenzinga

The9 Inks Three Chia Cryptocurrency Mining Machine Purchase Agreements For $5.7M

The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY) inked Chia (XCH) cryptocurrency mining machine purchase and cloud service leasing agreements with three separate vendors, worth an aggregate sum of over $5.7 million. The9 will procure 130 Pebibytes Netspace and join the ecological construction of Chia cryptocurrency, also known as the "Green Bitcoin Alternative," under...
Marketstechstartups.com

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by DOJ and IRS for money laundering and tax offenses; Crypto plunges after news

Cryptocurrency has been faced with a barrage of bad news in the last few days. We have the two announcements from This is probably another bad news crypto investors don’t want to hear. We saw how the two announcements from Elon Musk and Ethereum creator Vitalik sent shock waves across the crypto world as $365 billion wiped off the global cryptocurrency market.
PetsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Hits 40$ as Vitalik Buterin Burns 410 Trillion Tokens worth $6.7 Billion

Vitalik Buterin has liquidated over 90% of SHIB tokens in his wallet and said that the remaining 10% shall go to crypto relief charities in the future. After last week’s massive sell-off of the SHIB tokens and donating the proceeds to charity, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is once again driving the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token price. Earlier today, Buterin burnt nearly half the supply of SHIB, the Dogecoin killer.
StocksBusiness Insider

Cryptocurrency mining stocks recover as bitcoin climbs back above $50,000

Bitcoin mining stocks mounted a recovery on Friday after bitcoin found support at the $50,000 per-coin level. Shares of Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, BitDigital, and other crypto-associated stocks all rose early Friday. Bitcoin has been under pressure after Elon Musk reversed a decision to accept bitcoin as payment for...
StocksNBC San Diego

Goldman Sachs Banker Quits After Making Millions on Cryptocurrency

LONDON — A Goldman Sachs executive has resigned after earning a fortune from a cryptocurrency investment, according to industry sources. Aziz McMahon, Goldman's managing director and head of emerging market sales in London, quit after making millions of pounds from a bet on the digital currency ether, three former employees at the investment bank told CNBC.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Plunges as Tesla Halts Crypto Payments Over Environmental Concerns

Musk’s about-face on cryptocurrency put to flight a market already in a nervous mood by U.S. CPI data earlier today that showed inflation last month rose at the fastest rate since 2008. And bitcoin wasn’t the only crypto affected – a screen showing the top 15 cryptos by market cap showed not a speck of green.
MarketsCNN

This crypto claims to solve bitcoin's biggest problem

New York (CNN Business) — Bitcoin may be the king of cryptocurrencies, but it's facing an environmental backlash over the energy-intensive technology underpinning it. A new crypto called chia says it's the eco-friendly alternative. Like most digital currencies, chia runs on a decentralized ledger system known as blockchain. But unlike...
Marketsthenationalnews.com

Crypto frenzy sends Dogecoin soaring 50% – and crashes Robinhood trading app

Animal spirits are alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging as much as 50 per cent again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app. Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking as much as 14 per cent and Ethereum Classic jumping more than 30 per cent. In the world of decentralised finance (DeFi), tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000 per cent on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.
Stockssharecaster.com

Bitcoin Steadies as Musk Says Tesla Hasn’t Sold From Holdings

(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token, clarifying earlier comments that seemed to imply the electric vehicle maker may sell or has sold its stake. The largest digital currency was at $44,900 as of 7:21 a.m. in London on...
StocksPosted by
TechSpot

Elon Musk confirms Tesla has not sold its Bitcoin holdings, but price remains down

What just happened? Elon Musk is at it again. After crashing the price of Bitcoin last week when he announced Tesla would no longer accept the crypto as payment, BTC sunk to a 3-month low following Musk's hint that the EV giant is considering or may already have sold some of its Bitcoin. He's now confirmed that his company has not sold any of its holdings, but the price remains below $46,000.