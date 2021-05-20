FOX 35 INVESTIGATES: Mining cryptocurrency

Animal spirits are alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging as much as 50 per cent again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app. Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking as much as 14 per cent and Ethereum Classic jumping more than 30 per cent. In the world of decentralised finance (DeFi), tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000 per cent on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.