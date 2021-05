POCATELLO — A 29-year-old Pocatello man is facing multiple felony charges in Bannock County. Ronald R. Hymas has been charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of burglary and one count of acquiring a financial transaction card with the intent to defraud, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for May 24.