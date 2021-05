From SI’s Ross Dellenger, an interesting look at how the Covid-19 vaccine will affect college football in the fall. The gist of the article stats that the vaccination rate for some teams is 10%, while others it is near 100%. Teams like Clemson, Charlotte, and Ole Miss are below 20%, while teams like Arizona and Notre Dame are 90%, the idea being that teams that are vaccinated can essentially return to normal, while teams that have low vaccination rates essentially have to do what they did last year, which is test, test, test, and quarantine if there is an outbreak.