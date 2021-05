Carroll and Kuemper At Larry Clark Invite Hosted by Kuemper. The Larry Clark Invite had a weather delay on Saturday late morning due to a storm. The conditions weren’t good before the storm and it got worse after the storm. The kids did a nice job of battling through and there were a lot of good scores. Spirit Lake claimed the title with a 332, Spencer was 2nd with a 330 and Carroll High had a nice round with all six golfers shoot under 96. The Tigers Ty Nissen finished in the top 10 and shot in the 70’s. Kuemper also had a member of the top 10 individual rankings with Maverick Schwabe shooting low 80’s. Kuemper team finished tied for 6th with Webster City who edged them in a tie-breaker so the Knights finished 7th.