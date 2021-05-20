Bioactive Collagen Skincare

Have you tried the feel-good skincare method that puts you in charge of your epidermis health? Now’s the time. In 2021, the beauty industry is set to shift and evolve once more, becoming more tech-savvy, transparent, and bespoke than ever. Nothing is more personalised than the concept of intuitive skincare: taking a slow, thoughtful approach to caring for your skin’s individual needs by abandoning skincare protocols and instead allowing your intuition to lead the charge. Stepping away from the narrow parameters of a strict regime, now is the time to organically cherry-pick your products based on how your skin is feeling and behaving. This may not seem life-altering, but this kind of intuitive beauty – where products are in loose rotation rather than lined up single-file awaiting their twice-daily turn on the skin – is the new direction in skincare.