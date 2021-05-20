Bioactive Collagen Skincare

In the first iteration of this new monthly feature, I’m about to break one of the very few shiny new rules I had set myself: one product per brand. That’s because the house of Dior has not one but two new releases this month that have me dreaming of hopefully balmier days ahead. Firstly, Eden-Roc: a perfume from the house’s prestige line, Maison Christian Dior. Dior’s in-house perfumer François Demachy composed the scent while imagining arriving at the famed French Riviera hotel of the (nearly) same name – Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. A haunt of the likes of Orson Welles, JFK, Marc Chagall, Elizabeth Taylor and F Scott Fitzgerald in its 150 year tenure, the hotel is as impeccably Chichester as this new eau de parfum. A luminous, solar scent, it beams with the sunny warmth of white flowers, while a mineral saltiness keeps it rounded and grounded and gentle vegetal pine notes waft through on a mild breeze. It’s beach-blushed salty skin in a bottle and it’s absolutely dreamy.