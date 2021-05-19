newsbreak-logo
Ukraine’s Go_A makes it to Eurovision grand final with archaic pagan tune to awaken spring

By Euromaidan Press Contributor
euromaidanpress.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 18 May, the Ukrainian electro-folk band Go_A made it to the finals of the Eurovision song contest. In Rotterdam, the city hosting Eurovision 2021, Go_A presented a Ukrainian-language song called “Shum” (“Noise”), which was praised by Eurovision fans for standing out among other performances. Apparently, it impressed Eurovision bookies, because Ukraine’s odds jumped to fourth place after the qualification.

euromaidanpress.com
