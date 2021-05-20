newsbreak-logo
Idaho State

Idaho COVID-19 numbers remain consistent, just one virus-related death Wednesday

By Idaho Statesman
Idaho News 6
This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

COVID-19 cases remained relatively low in Idaho on Wednesday as health officials reported a single virus-related death in the state.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data showed 240 new cases statewide, pretty consistent with daily case counts in recent weeks, although most days the number has not exceeded 200. The state’s seven-day moving average for new daily cases sits at 160.9. The seven-day average has been consistent for about two weeks.

Officials also reported one COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, in Bannock County, which has reported 109 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. In all, 2,074 Idahoans have died of the disease.

Ada County had a spike Wednesday, reporting 83 cases after having just 32 on Tuesday. It was the biggest single-day caseload for the county since April 27.

Idaho has reported 190,712 COVID-19 cases and more than 110,000 recoveries from the disease.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases Wednesday: Ada (83 new, 52,469 total), Bannock (3 new, 8,792 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 386 total), Benewah (2 new, 688 total), Bingham (4 new, 4,838 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,266 total), Bonneville (2 new, 14,927 total), Boundary (1 new, 871 total), Camas (1 new, 72 total), Canyon (36 new, 26,934 total), Caribou (1 new, 697 total), Clearwater (1 new, 1,052 total), Custer (3 new, 253 total), Elmore (8 new, 2,042 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,193 total), Gem (4 new, 1,789 total), Idaho (2 new, 1,242 total), Jefferson (1 new, 3,009 total), Kootenai (38 new, 18,307 total), Latah (6 new, 3,181 total), Lewis (1 new, 405 total), Lincoln (2 new, 511 total), Madison (3 new, 7,231 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,650 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,070 total), Payette (1 new, 2,576 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,127 total), Teton (1 new, 1,225 total), Twin Falls (14 new, 9,596 total), Valley (1 new, 841 total) and Washington (4 new, 1,225 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,174,080, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 567,061 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,316 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,405 admissions to the ICU and 10,645 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 18, the health system was reporting 26 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 516 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 18, the health system was reporting 24 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 366 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6.2%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 11: Boise High (1), Borah High (1), Capital High (1), East Jr. High (2), Fairmont Jr. High (2), Garfield Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (2), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), West Jr. High (1), Whitney Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for May 5-May 18: Centennial High (2), Meridian High (3), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,469, Adams 341, Bannock 8,792, Bear Lake 386, Benewah 688, Bingham 4,838, Blaine 2,380, Boise 361, Bonner 3,266, Bonneville 14,927, Boundary 871, Butte 210, Camas 72, Canyon 26,934, Caribou 697, Cassia 2,946, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,052, Custer 253, Elmore 2,042, Franklin 1,193, Fremont 1,133, Gem 1,789, Gooding 1,316, Idaho 1,242, Jefferson 3,009, Jerome 2,613, Kootenai 18,307, Latah 3,181, Lemhi 529, Lewis 405, Lincoln 511, Madison 7,231, Minidoka 2,342, Nez Perce 3,650, Oneida 362, Owyhee 1,070, Payette 2,576, Power 655, Shoshone 1,127, Teton 1,225, Twin Falls 9,596, Valley 841, Washington 1,225.

