Bowel Management Systems Market Outlook 2020: Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By Coloplast Ltd., Medtronic, 3M, Wellspect HealthCare, Welland Medical limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG
Global Bowel Management Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.29 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of bowel management system in these populations.